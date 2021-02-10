Napoli take the points and enjoy a home win against Genoa

Napoli fell to an away defeat at the hands of Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Genoa were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Crotone away (3-0), the other to Cagliari at home (1-0). Napoli, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Parma in their last match. As it stands, Genoa are in 12th place on the table and has 24 points while Napoli sit in 6th with 37 points after 21 matches.

Genoa started the game well, beginning with Goran Pandev opening the scoring, 11 minutes in. Later, Genoa took the lead with a goal form a new goal from Goran Pandev, scoring his second goal, 26 minutes in, to take a 2-0 lead into half time.

Napoli took the initiative in the second half, following a goal from Matteo Politano in the 79th minute, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the home side.

For Genoa Gianluca Scamacca, Valon Behrami, Manolo Portanova and Nicolo Rovella came on for Goran Pandev, Kevin Strootman, Mattia Destro and Miha Zajc, while Napoli brought on Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani and Tiemoue Bakayoko to replace Piotr Zielinski, Andrea Petagna, Kostas Manolas and Diego Demme.

There were bookings for Milan Badelj and Lennart Czyborra from Genoa and Hirving Lozano and Mario Rui for Napoli.

Genoa will play their next fixture away against Torino, while Napoli will face Juventus at home.