Mission accomplished for Leeds United as they secure a 2-0 home win against Crystal Palace

Palace on away loss to Leeds at Elland Road on Monday. Leeds United were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Everton whilst Crystal Palace were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. After today's result, Leeds United and Crystal Palace currently occupy 10th and 13th spots in the league, with 32 points and 29 points respectively after 23 matches.

Leeds United dominated the first half, thanks to early goal from Jack Harrison in the 3rd minute, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Leeds United started the second half on an intensified spirit, beginning with Patrick Bamford opening the scoring in the 52nd minute. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for Leeds United.

For Leeds United Jamie Shackleton came on for Kalvin Phillips, while Palace brought on Andros Townsend, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke to replace Patrick Van Aanholt, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew.

The referee booked two players from Crystal Palace, Gary Cahill and Luka Milivojevic.

Leeds United will play their next fixture away against Arsenal, while Crystal Palace will face Burnley at home.