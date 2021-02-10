Lyon cruise past Strasburg, scoring 3 without reply at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon cruises against Strasburg on a home win at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday. Lyon were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches against Dijon away and Bordeaux at home, by 1-0 and 2-1 respectively. Strasburg secured a point against Brest in their previous match. As it stands, Lyon are in 2nd place on the table and has 52 points while Strasburg sit in 16th with 25 points after 24 matches.

Lyon started well as, with Memphis Depay opening the rout in minute 20. Later, Lyon scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Karl Toko Ekambi in the 30th minute, thereby seeing the first half to a 2-0.

Lyon continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, with another goal from Memphis Depay, scoring his second goal, 68 minutes in. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 3-0.

For Lyon Islam Slimani, Djamel Benlamri, Rayan Cherki, Florent Da Silva and Mattia De Sciglio came on for Tino Kadewere, Marcelo, Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Sinaly Diomande, while Strasburg replaced Dimitri Lienard, Ibrahima Sissoko, Mehdi Chahiri and Jeanricner Bellegarde with Jean-Eudes Aholou, Sanjin Prcic, Lucien Kevin Zohi and Majeed Waris.

The referee booked Marcelo and Sinaly Diomande from Lyon. Strasburg had the worst of it though, with Adrien Thomasson seeing yellow, and Adrien Thomasson (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Lyon will play their next game at home against Montpellier, while Strasburg will face Metz away.