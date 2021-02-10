Lille cruise past Nantes, in a 2-0 away win

Lille enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday. Nantes arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with St Etienne in their previous game while Lille were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Bordeaux and Dijon. As it stands, Nantes are in 18th place, with 19 points from 24 matches, while Lille sit in 1st, with 54 points from 24.

It was an impressive opening from Lille, beginning with a goal from Jonathan David in the 9th minute, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

Lille continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, following Jonathan David opening the scoring, 83 minutes in, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the away side.

For Nantes Marcus Coco, Renaud Emond and Abdoulaye Toure came on for Fabio, Ludovic Blas and Imran Louza, while Lille brought on Domagoj Bradaric, Renato Sanches, Tim Weah, Xeka and Isaac Lihadji to replace Reinildo Mandava, Jonathan Ikone, Luiz Araujo, Boubakary Soumare and Jonathan Bamba.

The referee booked Marcus Coco, Imran Louza and Sebastien Corchia for Nantes.

Nantes will play away against Angers, while Lille will face Brest at home.