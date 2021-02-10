Leipzig cruise past Schalke, scoring 3 without reply at The Veltins-Arena

Schalke fell to a home defeat at the hands of Leipzig at The Veltins-Arena on Saturday. Schalke were looking for a victory after a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen while RB Leipzig were coming off the back of a 1-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen. As it stands, Schalke are in 18th place on the table and has 8 points while RB Leipzig sit in 2nd with 41 points after 20 matches.

It was an impressive opening from RB Leipzig, with Nordi Mukiele opening the rout just before half-time. The score at half time was 1-0.

RB Leipzig continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Marcel Sabitzer in minute 73. Later, RB Leipzig scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Willi Orban in the 87th minute just before the final whistle, sealing a resounding 3-0 victory for the away side.

For Schalke Nassim Boujellab, Benito Raman, Malick Thiaw and Suat Serdar came on for Mark Uth, Alessandro Schopf, Omar Mascarell and Matthew Hoppe, while Leipzig replaced Tyler Adams, Alexander Sorloth, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku and Angelino for Lukas Klostermann, Yussuf Poulsen, Amadou Haidara, Hee-chan Hwang and Marcel Halstenberg.

There were bookings for Omar Mascarell and Sead Kolasinac from Schalke and Marcel Sabitzer for Leipzig.

Schalke will next play Union Berlin away, with RB Leipzig facing Augsburg at home.