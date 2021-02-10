Jubilant Cologne take all 3 points against Borussia Mönchengladbach, in a 2-1 win

Cologne's 2-1 win over Mönchengladbach on Saturday, was hard fought at The Borussia Park. Borussia Mönchengladbach arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin. Cologne, on the other hand, were coming from a 3-1 win against Arminia Bielefeld. Following today's result, Borussia Mönchengladbach are in 7th place on the table and has 32 points while Cologne sit in 14th with 21 points after 20 matches.

Cologne started the game well, beginning with early goal from Elvis Rexhbecaj in the 3rd minute. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Florian Neuhaus, 16 minutes in brought Borussia Mönchengladbach level. The score at half time was 1-1.

Cologne staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to Elvis Rexhbecaj opening the scoring, 55 minutes in. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Cologne.

For Borussia Mönchengladbach Christoph Kramer, Jonas Hofmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea and Ramy Bensebaini came on for Denis Zakaria, Patrick Herrmann, Hannes Wolf, Breel Embolo and Oscar Wendt, while Cologne replaced Jan Thielmann, Benno Erik Schmitz, Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare and Jannes Horn with Emmanuel Dennis, Kingsley Ehizibue, Ondrej Duda and Ismail Jakobs.

There were bookings for Lars Stindl, Patrick Herrmann, Tony Jantschke and Florian Neuhaus from Mönchengladbach and Kingsley Ehizibue and Elvis Rexhbecaj for Cologne.

Borussia Mönchengladbach next face Wolfsburg and Cologne are away to Eintracht Frankfurt.