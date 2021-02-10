Home fans rewarded with a 3-2 win, as Newcastle United beat Southampton

Newcastle eased past Southampton in a 3-2 victory on Saturday at St James' Park. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Newcastle United were looking to improve their league standing, following a previous defeat to Crystal Palace. Southampton had lost their previous match against Manchester United. After today's result, Newcastle United and Southampton currently occupy 16th and 12th spots in the table, with 25 points and 29 points respectively after 23 matches.

Newcastle United dominated the first half, following Joseph Willock opening the scoring, 16 minutes in. Later, Newcastle United scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Miguel Almiron to make it 2-0. However, Southampton pull-back in the 30th minute, with a goal from Takumi Minamino. Newcastle United increased their lead thanks to a new goal from Miguel Almiron, scoring his second goal in the 45th minute just before half-time to establish the 3-1. The score at half time was 3-1.

Southampton staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to early goal from James Ward-Prowse in the 48th minute, sealing a resounding 3-2 victory for the home side.

For Newcastle United Emil Krafth, Joelinton and Paul Dummett came on for Javi Manquillo, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, while Southampton brought on Daniel N`Lundulu to replace Jack Stephens.

The referee booked five players. Jeff Hendrick, Emil Krafth and Karl Darlow from Newcastle saw yellow cards and Jeff Hendrick (2 yellow cards) sent off with a red, as well as for Southampton Jan Bednarek saw yellows.

Newcastle United will next travel to Chelsea, while Southampton will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.