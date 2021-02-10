Home fans rewarded with a 2-0 win, as Udinese beat Hellas Verona

Udinese beats Verona 2-0 on Sunday at the Stadio Friuli. Udinese were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 1-0 victory against Spezia Calcio. Hellas Verona had lost their previous match against Roma. Following today's result, Udinese and Hellas Verona currently occupy 11th and 9th spots in the league, with 24 points and 30 points respectively after 21 matches.

After a goalless first half, Udinese continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with a goal from Marco Silvestri in minute 83. Later, Udinese scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Gerard Deulofeu in the 90th minute just before the final whistle, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the home side.

For Udinese Ilija Nestorovski, Nahuel Molina, Jean-Victor Makengo and Stefano Okaka came on for Roberto Pereyra, Marvin Zeegelaar, Tolgay Arslan and Fernando Llorente, and Verona brought on Matteo Lovato, Ivan Ilic, Giangiacomo Magnani, Daniel Bessa and Ebrima Colley for Pawel Dawidowicz, Kevin Lasagna, Koray Gunter, Mattia Zaccagni and Adrien Tameze.

There were bookings for Fernando Llorente and Tolgay Arslan from Udinese and Adrien Tameze, Pawel Dawidowicz, Mattia Zaccagni and Davide Faraoni for Verona.

Udinese will play their next fixture away against Roma, while Hellas Verona will face Parma at home.