Freiburg take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund

Freiburg eased past Dortmund in a 2-1 victory on Saturday at The Schwarzwald-Stadion. SC Freiburg arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-0 to Wolfsburg. Borussia Dortmund had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 3-1 victory against Augsburg. After today's result, SC Freiburg are in 8th place, with 30 points from 20 matches, while Borussia Dortmund sit in 6th, with 32 points from 20.

After an uneventful first half, SC Freiburg staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to early goal from Woo-yeong Jeong in the 49th minute. Later, SC Freiburg scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Jonathan Schmid to make it 2-0. However, Borussia Dortmund pull-back in minute 76, with a goal from Youssoufa Moukoko to hand victory to the hosts.

For Freiburg, Janik Haberer, Nils Petersen, Manuel Gulde, Lukas Kubler and Yannik Keitel came on for Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Thomas Delaney and Giovanni Reyna, while Dortmund replaced Jude Bellingham, Youssoufa Moukoko, Mahmoud Dahoud and Reinier with Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Thomas Delaney and Giovanni Reyna.

There were bookings for Janik Haberer from Freiburg and Jude Bellingham and Manuel Akanji for Dortmund.

SC Freiburg will play away against Werder Bremen, while Borussia Dortmund will face Hoffenheim at home.