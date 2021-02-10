Everton drop points against Manchester United: 3-3 at Old Trafford

Manchester United were held to 3-3 draw by Everton down on Saturday at Old Trafford. Both Manchester United and Everton arrived fresh from some positive results. Manchester United were looking to continue their run, following a 9-0 victory against Southampton. Everton, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 2-1 win against Leeds United. As the table looks today, Manchester United and Everton currently occupy 2nd and 7th spots in the league, with 45 points and 37 points respectively after 23 matches.

Manchester United started well with, following Edinson Cavani opening the scoring in the 24th minute. Later, Manchester United took the lead with a goal form a goal from Bruno Fernandes in the 45th minute just before half-time. The first half ended 2-0.

The second half started all good for Everton, beginning with early goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 49th minute. Later, their lead was short lived, as an equalizer from a goal from James Rodriguez, 52 minutes in brought Everton level. Manchester United reestablished their lead thanks to a goal from Scott McTominay in the 70th minute to establish the 3-2. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Dominic Calvert-Lewin just before the final whistle brought Everton level. The game ended a 3-3 draw.

For Man Utd, Fred and Axel Tuanzebe came on for James Rodriguez, Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Everton brought on Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alex Iwobi and Joshua King to replace James Rodriguez, Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

There were bookings for Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe from Man Utd and Michael Keane for Everton.

Manchester United will play away against West Bromwich Albion, while Everton will face Fulham at home.