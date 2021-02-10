Eintracht Frankfurt ease past Hoffenheim with a 3-1 victory away

Hoffenheim were defeated at home by Frankfurt at The Pre Zero Arena on Sunday. Hoffenheim arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 4-1 to Bayern Munich. Eintracht Frankfurt were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Hertha Berlin and Arminia Bielefeld. After today's result, Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt sit 12th, (22 points) and 4th, (36 points), in the table respectively, after 20 matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt started the first half well, beginning with Filip Kostic opening the scoring, 15 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Ihlas Bebou just before half-time brought Hoffenheim level, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-1.

Eintracht Frankfurt continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, following a goal from Evan N`Dicka in the 62nd minute. Later, Eintracht Frankfurt took the lead with a goal form a goal from Andre Silva, 64 minutes in. The game ended with a 3-1 victory for Eintracht Frankfurt.

For Hoffenheim Pavel Kaderabek, Ihlas Bebou, Florian Grillitsch and Munas Dabbur came on for Mijat Gacinovic, Christoph Baumgartner, Diadie Samassekou and Stefan Posch, and Frankfurt brought on Sebastian Rode, Luka Jovic, Almamy Toure, Steven Zuber and Stefan Ilsanker for Amin Younes, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Daichi Kamada and Andre Silva.

The referee booked three players from Eintracht Frankfurt, Martin Hinteregger, Amin Younes and Tuta.

Hoffenheim will next travel to Borussia Dortmund, while Eintracht Frankfurt will face Cologne at home.