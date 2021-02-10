Dijon take the points and enjoy a home win against Montpellier

Montpellier's 4-2 win over Dijon on Sunday, was hard fought at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Metz. Dijon, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Lyon. After today's result, Montpellier are in 11th place, with 32 points from 24 matches, while Dijon sit in 19th, with 15 points from 24.

It was an impressive opening from Dijon, beginning with early goal from Senou Coulibaly in the 5th minute and managed to see out the first half 1-0.

The second half started favourably for Montpellier, thanks to early goal from Gaetan Laborde in the 48th minute. Later, Montpellier scored again thanks to a new goal from Gaetan Laborde, scoring his second goal, 56 minutes in to establish the 2-1. Later, Montpellier scored again thanks to a goal from Teji Savanier in minute 61 to establish the 3-1. However, Dijon hit back, 88 minutes in, with a goal from Moussa Konate. However, Montpellier just before the final whistle increased their advantage via a Petar Skuletic goal. The game ended with a 4-2 victory for Montpellier.

For Montpellier Junior Sambia, Damien Le Tallec, Sepe Elye Wahi, Petar Skuletic and Joris Chotard came on for Jordan Ferri, Florent Mollet, Andy Delort, Stephy Mavididi and Arnaud Souquet, while Dijon brought on Frederic Sammaritano, Chafik, Mihai Dobre, Pape Diop and Moussa Konate to replace Mounir Chouiar, Ngonda Muzinga, Bersant Celina, Eric Ebimbe and Mama Balde.

The referee booked Andy Delort, Florent Mollet and Damien Le Tallec from Montpellier. Dijon had the worst of it though, with Mama Balde and Senou Coulibaly seeing yellow, and Senou Coulibaly (2 yellow cards) then sent off with a red.

Montpellier will play away against Lyon, while Dijon will face Nimes at home.