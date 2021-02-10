Chelsea return home with all 3 points, after beating Sheffield United 2-1

Sheffield were defeated at home by Chelsea at Bramall Lane on Sunday. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Sheffield United were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against West Bromwich Albion. Chelsea were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. As the table looks today, Sheffield United are in 20th place on the table and has 11 points while Chelsea sit in 5th with 39 points after 23 matches.

Chelsea dominated the first half, beginning with Mason Mount opening the scoring just before half-time, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Sheffield United started the second half on an intensified spirit, following Antonio Rudiger opening the scoring in the 55th minute. Chelsea reestablished their lead thanks to a goal from Jorginho, 58 minutes in to establish the 2-1, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the away side.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Sheffield United David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster came on for Oliver Burke, Kean Bryan and Oliver Norwood, while Chelsea replaced Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Alonso and N`Golo Kante with Olivier Giroud, Benjamin Chilwell and Timo Werner.

The referee booked Chris Basham for Sheffield United.

Sheffield United will play their next fixture away against West Ham, while Chelsea will face Newcastle United at home.