Cagliari succumb to Lazio with 1-0 defeat at Stadio Olimpico

Lazio defeat Cagliari 1-0 on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico. Lazio were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games against Atalanta away and Sassuolo at home, by 3-1 and 2-1 respectively. Cagliari had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Sassuolo. Following today's result, Lazio and Cagliari currently occupy 5th and 18th spots in the league, with 40 points and 15 points respectively after 21 matches.

After a goalless first half, Lazio continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with Ciro Immobile opening the scoring in the 61st minute, sealing a resounding 1-0 victory for the home side.

For Lazio Senad Lulic, Jean Akpa, Vedat Muriqi, Marco Parolo and Gonzalo Escalante came on for Manuel Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Joaquin Correa, Mateo Musacchio and Lucas Leiva, while Cagliari brought on Alessandro Tripaldelli, Giovanni Simeone, Alberto Cerri and Gaston Pereiro to replace Babis Lykogiannis, Gabriele Zappa, Leonardo Pavoletti and Radja Nainggolan.

There were bookings for Joaquin Correa and Marco Parolo from Lazio and Nahitan Nandez and Joao Pedro for Cagliari.

Lazio will next travel to Internazionale, while Cagliari will face Atalanta at home.