Burnley fail to take all 3 points, after 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion

On Saturday, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Burnley arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Manchester City. Brighton & Hove Albion were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. As the table looks today, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion currently occupy 17th and 15th spots in the league, with 23 points and 25 points respectively after 23 matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion started strongly in the first half, beginning with Lewis Dunk opening the scoring, 36 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

The second half started all good for Burnley, thanks to a goal from Johann Gudmundsson in minute 53, levelled the score at 1-1 draw.

The referee booked Ben Mee and Johann Gudmundsson for Burnley.

Burnley will next travel to Crystal Palace, while Brighton & Hove Albion will face Aston Villa at home.