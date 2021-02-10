Brest squeeze past Bordeaux in 2-1 victory at the Stade Francis-Le Blé

Brest enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Bordeaux at the Stade Francis-Le Blé on Sunday. Brest arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 2-2 draw with Strasburg in their previous game. Bordeaux, on the other hand, lost 3-0 in the last match they played against Lille. At the moment, Brest and Bordeaux sit 12th, (30 points) and 10th, (32 points), in the table respectively, after 24 matches.

After a goalless first half, Bordeaux took the initiative in the second half, beginning with Hwang Ui-Jo opening the scoring in the 56th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a goal from Steve Mounie in the 80th minute brought Brest level. Later, Brest took the lead with a goal form a goal from Romain Faivre in the 85th minute just before the final whistle, sealing a resounding 2-1 victory for the home side.

For Brest Franck Honorat, Steve Mounie and Jeremy Le Douaron came on for Haris Belkebla, Gaetan Charbonnier and Irvin Cardona, while Bordeaux replaced Jean Seri, Jimmy Briand, Tom Lacoux, Amadou Traore and Dilane Bakwa with Toma Basic, Hwang Ui-Jo, Enock Kwateng, Nicolas De Preville and Yacine Adli.

There were bookings for Franck Honorat from Brest and Hatem Ben Arfa, Laurent Koscielny and Toma Basic for Bordeaux.

Brest will play away against Lille, while Bordeaux will face Marseille at home.