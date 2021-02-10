Bologna on fire, scoring 3 without reply at the Stadio Ennio Tardini

Parma on Sunday lost to Bologna on a home defeat at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Parma were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Napoli. Bologna lost 2-1 in the last match they played against AC Milan. As it stands, Parma and Bologna sit 19th, (13 points) and 13th, (23 points), in the league respectively, after 21 matches.

Bologna started the first half well, with Musa Barrow opening the rout, 15 minutes in. Later, Bologna scored again and increased their lead thanks to another goal from Musa Barrow, scoring his second goal in minute 33, which saw the first half end 2-0.

Bologna continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, with a goal from Riccardo Orsolini just before the final whistle. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 3-0.

For Parma Dennis Man, Joshua Zirkzee, Wylan Cyprien, Valentin Mihaila and Hernani came on for Mattia Bani, Andreas Cornelius, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic and Juraj Kucka, and Bologna brought on Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo Palacio and Andrea Poli for Mattias Svanberg, Andreas Olsen, Nicola Sansone, Musa Barrow and Jerdy Schouten.

There were bookings for Andrea Conti and Riccardo Gagliolo from Parma and Mattias Svanberg for Bologna.

Parma will next play Hellas Verona away, with Bologna facing Benevento at home.