Benevento and Sampdoria share the honours after a 1-1 draw

Benevento were held to 1-1 draw by Sampdoria down on Sunday at Stadio Ciro Vigorito. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Benevento arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Internazionale. Sampdoria lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Juventus. After today's result, Benevento and Sampdoria sit 14th, (23 points) and 10th, (27 points), spots respectively, after 21 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Benevento staged a comeback in the second half, thanks to a goal from Gianluca Caprari, 55 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a Keita Balde, 80 minutes in brought Sampdoria level, and the game ended 1-1.

For Benevento Nicolas Viola, Daam Foulon, Marco Sau, Luca Caldirola and Giuseppe Di Serio came on for Roberto Insigne, Riccardo Improta, Gianluca Caprari, Alessandro Tuia and Gianluca Lapadula, while Sampdoria brought on Maya Yoshida, Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal, Valerio Verre and Fabio Quagliarella to replace Lorenzo Tonelli, Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Morten Thorsby and Ernesto Torregrossa.

There were bookings for Alessandro Tuia, Riccardo Improta, Fabio Depaoli and Artur Ionita from Benevento and Adrien Silva and Lorenzo Tonelli for Sampdoria.

Benevento will next travel to Bologna, while Sampdoria will face Fiorentina at home.