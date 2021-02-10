Bayer Leverkusen win at The Bay Arena, with a 5-2 victory

Leverkusen's 5-2 win over Stuttgart on Saturday, was hard fought at The Bay Arena. Bayer Leverkusen were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to RB Leipzig. Stuttgart were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Mainz in their last match. Following today's result, Bayer Leverkusen are in 5th place on the table and has 35 points while Stuttgart sit in 10th with 25 points after 20 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Bayer Leverkusen, with Kerem Demirbay opening the rout, 18 minutes in. Later, Bayer Leverkusen scored again and increased their lead thanks to a new goal from Kerem Demirbay, scoring his second goal, 31 minutes in. The score at half time was 2-0.

Stuttgart staged a comeback in the second half, with early goal from Sasa Kalajdzic in the 50th minute. However, Bayer Leverkusen increased their advantage 3-1 following a Leon Bailey goal in the 56th minute. Later, Bayer Leverkusen scored again thanks to a goal from Florian Wirtz in minute 68 to establish the 4-1. However, Stuttgart hit back in the 77th minute, with another goal from Sasa Kalajdzic, scoring his second goal. Bayer Leverkusen extended the margin thanks to a goal from Demarai Gray, 84 minutes in to establish the 5-2. The game ended with a 5-2 victory for Bayer Leverkusen.

For Bayer Leverkusen Aleksandar Dragovic, Demarai Gray, Jeremie Frimpong and Sven Bender came on for Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Moussa Diaby, Leon Bailey and Charles Aranguiz, while Stuttgart brought on Sasa Kalajdzic, Erik Thommy, Naouirou Ahamada, Philipp Klement and Tanguy Coulibaly to replace Nicolas Gonzalez, Roberto Massimo, Marc Kempf, Mateo Klimowicz and Philipp Forster.

No cards were presented on the game sheet.

Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen will next play at home to Hertha Berlin and Mainz respectively.