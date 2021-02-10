Atalanta fail to take all 3 points, after 3-3 draw with Torino

On Saturday, Atalanta and Torino were held to a 3-3 draw at the Gewiss Stadium. Atalanta were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-1 to Lazio. Torino, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Fiorentina. After today's result, Atalanta and Torino currently occupy 7th and 17th spots in the league, with 37 points and 16 points respectively after 21 matches.

Atalanta started the game well, beginning with a goal from Josip Ilicic, 14 minutes in. Later, Atalanta scored again thanks to a goal from Robin Gosens, 19 minutes in to establish the 2-0. Later, Atalanta scored again thanks to a goal from Luis Muriel, 21 minutes in to establish the 3-0. However, Torino pull-back in minute 42, with a goal from Andrea Belotti. Later, Torino took the lead with a goal form a goal from Bremer in the 45th minute just before half-time, thereby seeing the first half to a 3-2.

Torino took the initiative in the second half, following Federico Bonazzoli opening the scoring in the 84th minute, levelled the score at 3-3 draw.

For Atalanta, Berat Djimsiti, Aleksey Miranchuk, Duvan Zapata, Sam Lammers and Mario Pasalic came on for Sasa Lukic, Nicola Murru, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Simone Zaza and Tomas Rincon, while Torino replaced Daniele Baselli, Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi, Federico Bonazzoli and Amer Gojak with Sasa Lukic, Nicola Murru, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Simone Zaza and Tomas Rincon.

There were bookings for Jose Luis Palomino, Mario Pasalic and Rafael Toloi from Atalanta and Simone Zaza and Nicolas N`Koulou for Torino.

Atalanta will next play Cagliari away, with Torino facing Genoa at home.