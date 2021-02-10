ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT--UPDATED RESTRICTIONS ON VIDEO USED IN TRIAL

Trump's second impeachment trial begins as early as Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, can begin as early as Tuesday. Trump is the first U.S. president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and the process could result in him being banned from running again.

SCHEDULE (ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE - NO TIMINGS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED - THE PROCESS OUTLINED BELOW IS EXPECTED TO TAKE SEVERAL DAYS) :

1800GMT - Senator Patrick Leahy, the President pro tempore of the Senate, is escorted into the Senate chamber and takes an oath as the presiding judge. (The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court only presides when a sitting president is the defendant).

TBD - The Senate sergeant at arms commands the attention of the senators and advises them to remain silent.

TBD - The Senate adopts an order to notify the House of Representative that it is commencing the trial.

TBD - Representative Jaime Raskin, the lead prosecutor, and the other House impeachment managers process from the House to the Senate.

TBD - Trump's attorney's - David Schoen and Bruce Castor, Jr. - enter the Senate chamber. (Trump has the right to appear personally but, so far, has not indicated he will do so).

TBD - Leahy asks Trump attorneys to respond to the charge articulated in the article of impeachment: essentially, asking them to enter a plea.

TBD - Trump's attorneys will enter the equivalent of a "not guilty" plea and then, possibly, request a continuance of the trial for a week or so, while they prepare their case fully.

TBD - If no continuance is granted, the trial commences formally.

TBD - Raskin and the House impeachment managers deliver their arguments (Could take a few days)

It is not yet known whether witnesses for the prosecution will be called to testify in the Senate chamber.

TBD - Trump's defense attorneys deliver their arguments. (Will take a few days)

No word on whether the defense will call witnesses to testify.

TBD - Senators submit written questions to the prosecuting House managers and to Trump's defense attorneys. Leahy will read the questions aloud.

TBD - At the conclusion of the questions, a debate among the senators, if any, is held behind closed doors.

TBD - The Senators vote on the article of impeachment.

