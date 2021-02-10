ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT --updated restrictions

Trump faces second impeachment trial
Start: 10 Feb 2021 16:53 GMT
End: 10 Feb 2021 17:53 GMT
WASHINGTON DC - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, convenes in the U.S. Senate chamber. Trump is the first U.S. president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office and the process could result in him being banned from running again.
