ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT --updated restrictions

Trump faces second impeachment trial

Start: 11 Feb 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2021 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol is due to continue on Thursday.

==

SCHEDULE (ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE - NO TIMINGS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED - THE PROCESS OUTLINED BELOW IS EXPECTED TO TAKE SEVERAL DAYS

1700 GMT - Start of third day of impeachment trial

TBD - Raskin and the House impeachment managers deliver their arguments. (Could take a few days)

It is not yet known whether witnesses for the prosecution will be called to testify in the Senate chamber.

TBD - Trump’s defense attorneys deliver their arguments. (Will take a few days)

No word on whether the defense will call witnesses to testify.

TBD - Senators submit written questions to the prosecuting House managers and to Trump’s defense attorneys. Leahy will read the questions aloud.

TBD - At the conclusion of the questions, a debate among the senators, if any, is held behind closed doors.

TBD - The Senators vote on the article of impeachment.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES ON IMPEACHMENT MANAGERS’ EXHIBITS OF PROTEST VIDEO AND TRUMP DEFENSE EXHIBITS.

DIGITAL: NO ARCHIVE AND NO RESALES ON IMPEACHMENT MANAGERS’ EXHIBITS OF PROTEST VIDEO AND TRUMP DEFENSE EXHIBITS.

Source: SENATE TV / UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com