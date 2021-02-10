ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CAPITOL BEAUTY SHOT

View of U.S. Capitol ahead of Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
Start: 10 Feb 2021 02:43 GMT
End: 10 Feb 2021 02:43 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - View of the U.S. Capitol before the start of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on charges of inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6.
