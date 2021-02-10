ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE

WHO briefing on COVID in Europe amid vaccine supply concerns
Start: 11 Feb 2021 09:55 GMT
End: 11 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - WHO hosts a news conference on COVID-19 in Europe with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT - News conference
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH (Various European languages possible)
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com