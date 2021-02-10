ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASTRAZENECA

WHO experts to issue recommendations on AstraZeneca vaccine

Start: 11 Feb 2021 10:55 GMT

End: 11 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The World Health Organization's panel of independent experts known as SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) is expected to issue its recommendations on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing the data. Dr Alejandro CRAVIOTO, Chair, Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization, Dr Joachim HOMBACH, Executive Secretary SAGE, WHO and Dr Kate O'BRIEN, Director, Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, WHO will brief media.

SCHEDULE

1100GMT - Briefing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com