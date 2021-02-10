ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASTRAZENECA--UPDATED DATE/SOURCE

WHO experts to issue recommendations on AstraZeneca vaccine
Start: 10 Feb 2021 15:00 GMT
End: 10 Feb 2021 16:00 GMT
GENEVA - The World Health Organization's panel of independent experts known as SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) is expected to issue its recommendations on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing the data. Dr Alejandro CRAVIOTO, Chair, Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization, Dr Joachim HOMBACH, Executive Secretary SAGE, WHO and Dr Kate O'BRIEN, Director, Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, WHO will brief media.
SCHEDULE
1100GMT - Briefing
