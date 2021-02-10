ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU

EU Commission President debates vaccine state of play
Start: 10 Feb 2021 08:01 GMT
End: 10 Feb 2021 11:47 GMT
BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen debates the state of play of the EU's vaccination strategy with EU lawmakers who are expected to reiterate their support for a united EU approach to COVID-19 vaccines.
SCHEDULE:
0805GMT - Statement by European Parliament President David Sassoli as a tribute for the Foibe victims. Minute of silence
0809GMT - Debate starts
