AC Milan blaze past Crotone, scoring 4 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza without reply

Milan on a 4-0 win against Crotone on Sunday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. AC Milan were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Crotone, on the other hand, were beaten 3-0 in the previous match against Genoa. After today's result, AC Milan and Crotone currently occupy 1st and 20th spots in the league, with 49 points and 12 points respectively after 21 matches.

It was an impressive opening from AC Milan, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic opening the rout in the 30th minute, thereby seeing the first half to a 1-0.

AC Milan continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic opening the scoring, 64 minutes in. Later, AC Milan scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Ante Rebic to make it 3-0. Later, AC Milan scored again and increased their lead thanks to a new goal from Ante Rebic, scoring his second goal in the 70th minute, leaving the final score at 4-0.

For Milan, Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mario Mandzukic, Jens Hauge and Rade Krunic came on for Adam Ounas, Ahmad Benali, Samuel Di Carmine and Milos Vulic, while Crotone replaced Emmanuel Riviere, Eduardo Henrique, Simeon Nwankwo and Jacopo Petriccione with Adam Ounas, Ahmad Benali, Samuel Di Carmine and Milos Vulic.

There were bookings for Alexis Saelemaekers, Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria from Milan and Andrea Rispoli for Crotone.

AC Milan will next travel to Spezia Calcio, while Crotone will face Sassuolo at home.