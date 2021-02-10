A bad day for Liverpool, as they concede 4 at home

Liverpool fell to a home defeat at the hands of Man City at Anfield on Sunday. Liverpool were hoping to get something from this game after losing 1-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous fixture while Manchester City were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Burnley and Sheffield United. Following today's result, Liverpool and Manchester City sit 4th, (40 points) and 1st, (50 points), in the league respectively, after 23 matches.

After a goalless first half, Manchester City staged a comeback in the second half, with early goal from Ilkay Gundogan in the 49th minute. However, their lead was short lived, as an equalizer from a goal from Mohamed Salah, 63 minutes in brought Liverpool level. However, Manchester City reestablished their lead 2-1 thanks to a new goal from Ilkay Gundogan, scoring his second goal in the 73rd minute. Later, Manchester City scored again and increased their lead 3-1 thanks to a goal from Raheem Sterling in the 76th minute. Later, Manchester City took the lead with a goal form a goal from Phil Foden in minute 83. The game ended with a 4-1 victory for Manchester City.

For Liverpool Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas came on for Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Andrew Robertson, while Man City brought on Gabriel Jesus to replace Riyad Mahrez.

There were bookings for Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho from Liverpool and Ruben Dias for Man City.

Liverpool will next travel to Leicester City, while Manchester City will face Tottenham Hotspur at home.