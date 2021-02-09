ADVISORY PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/NTSB

NTSB holds hearing on Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Start: 09 Feb 2021 14:30 GMT
End: 09 Feb 2021 15:30 GMT
PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes.
WASHINGTON DC - The National Transportation Safety Board holds a hearing to determine the cause of the January 26, 2020 helicopter crash into a Calabasas, California mountainside that killed basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others. A preliminary NTSB report had ruled out mechanical failure as a probable cause.
