ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA--UPDATED

WHO investigators hold a news conference in Wuhan
HILTON HOTEL, WUHAN, CHINA - A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organisation are expected to hold a news conference in Wuhan after the team finished its visits to hospitals, research facilities and the seafood market where the first outbreak was identified
- Peter Ben Embarek, Programme Manager at World Health Organization specialising in food safety and zoonoses
- Marion Koopmans, Head of the Erasmus MC Department of Viroscience
- Liang Wannian, Head of Expert Panel of COVID-19 Response of China National Health Commission (NHC)
- Mi Feng, spokesman for China's National Health Commission (CORRECTED, NOT HEAD OF NHC)
