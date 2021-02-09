ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA--UPDATED

WHO investigators hold a news conference in Wuhan

Start: 09 Feb 2021 07:22 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

HILTON HOTEL, WUHAN, CHINA - A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organisation are expected to hold a news conference in Wuhan after the team finished its visits to hospitals, research facilities and the seafood market where the first outbreak was identified

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT NEWS CONFERENCE STARTS

SPEAKERS:

- Peter Ben Embarek, Programme Manager at World Health Organization specialising in food safety and zoonoses

- Marion Koopmans, Head of the Erasmus MC Department of Viroscience

- Liang Wannian, Head of Expert Panel of COVID-19 Response of China National Health Commission (NHC)

- Mi Feng, spokesman for China's National Health Commission (CORRECTED, NOT HEAD OF NHC)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH AND MANDARIN SPEECH AND TRANSLATIONS

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com