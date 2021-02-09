ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA -- TIMINGS / SPEAKERS TBC

WHO experts hold newser following their Wuhan investigation

Start: 09 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT IS A DOUBLE ENTRY AND THEREFORE CANCELLED - PLEASE SEE OTHER EVENT CREATED.

HILTON HOTEL, WUHAN, CHINA - A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organisation are expected to hold a news conference in Wuhan after the team finished its visits to hospitals, research facilities and the seafood market where the first outbreak was identified.

SCHEDULE / SPEAKERS: TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com