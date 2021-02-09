ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA-- NEW TIMING

World Health Organization investigators hold a news conference in Wuhan

Start: 09 Feb 2021 07:20 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2021 09:00 GMT

HILTON HOTEL, WUHAN, CHINA - A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organisation are expected to hold a news conference in Wuhan after the team finished its visits to hospitals, research facilities and the seafood market where the first outbreak was identified

