ADVISORY -FLASH-2005-MYANMAR-POLITICS/WATER CANNON

Myanmar police turn water cannon on protesters in capital

Start: 09 Feb 2021 05:45 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2021 05:47 GMT

NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR - Myanmar police fire water cannon at protesters in the country's capital Naypyitaw for a second day, as the crowd refused to disperse.

