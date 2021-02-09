ADVISORY -FLASH-2005-MYANMAR-POLITICS/WATER CANNON

Myanmar police turn water cannon on protesters in capital
NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR - Myanmar police fire water cannon at protesters in the country's capital Naypyitaw for a second day, as the crowd refused to disperse.
