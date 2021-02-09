ADVISORY EMIRATES-MARS/

UAE Hope Probe reaches Mars orbit

Start: 09 Feb 2021 14:38 GMT

End: 09 Feb 2021 15:38 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE WILL SWITCH BETWEEN VIEWS OF THE CONTROL ROOM AND PEOPLE WATCHING IN BURJ PARK.

DUBAI, UAE - Live from the control room at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center as Emirati engineers maneuver and communicate with Hope Probe as it enters Mars’ orbit. People will also be gathering in Burj Park at the foot of Burj Khalifa to watch the Hope Probe lock in to Mars' orbit on a large screen.

SCHEDULE:

1400GMT APPROX - Live feed starts / crowds gather in Burj Park

1500GMT - Live event

1530GMT - Hope Prope to enter orbit

1544GMT - Command centre confirms fuel burn, marking start of orbit insertion

1557GMT - Hope Probe expected to lock into Mars orbit

1613GMT - Confirmation that probe has successfully entered Mars orbit

1615GMT - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum congratulates engineers in command centre

