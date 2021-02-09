ADVISORY EMIRATES-MARS/ -- APPROXIMATE START TIME

UAE Hope Probe reaches Mars orbit
Start: 09 Feb 2021 14:38 GMT
End: 09 Feb 2021 15:38 GMT
DUBAI, UAE - Live from the control room at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center as Emirati engineers maneuver and communicate with Hope Probe as it enters Mars’ orbit as people gather in Burj Park at the foot of Burj Khalifa to watch the Hope Probe lock in to Mars' orbit on a large screen.
SCHEDULE:
1400GMT APPROX - Live feed starts / crowds gather in Burj Park
1500GMT - Live event
1557GMT - Hope Probe locks into Mars orbit
