ADVISORY ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL-COURT -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

Netanyahu's trial resumes with pre-testimony hearing

Start: 08 Feb 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: Netanyahu's court appearance was in event ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL-ARRIVALS-PROTESTS, therefore this event has been cancelled.

PLEASE NOTE: Netanyahu's court appearance was in event ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL-ARRIVALS-PROTESTS, therefore this event has been cancelled.

PLEASE NOTE: Netanyahu's court appearance was in event ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL-ARRIVALS-PROTESTS, therefore this event has been cancelled.

PLEASE NOTE: Event was cancelled due to scheduling clashes.

PLEASE NOTE: THE RESTRICTIONS FOR THIS LIVE HAVE BEEN UPDATED TO ACCESS ALL.

==

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial resumes with pre-testimony hearing. Netanyahu denies charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. His appearance at the hearing, which had been postponed due to a COVID-19 lockdown, is mandatory.

SCHEDULE:

0645GMT (HEARING STARTS 0700GMT) - Netanyahu arrival in court, possible Netanyahu address (last time he gave a speech) and the first few minutes in courtroom

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / HEBREW

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com