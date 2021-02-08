ADVISORY ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL-COURT -- APPROXIMATE TIMINGS

Netanyahu's trial resumes with pre-testimony hearing
Start: 08 Feb 2021 06:45 GMT
End: 08 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial resumes with pre-testimony hearing. Netanyahu denies charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. His appearance at the hearing, which had been postponed due to a COVID-19 lockdown, is mandatory.
0645GMT (HEARING STARTS 0700GMT) - Netanyahu arrival in court, possible Netanyahu address (last time he gave a speech) and the first few minutes in courtroom
