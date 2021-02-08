ADVISORY ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL-ARRIVALS-PROTESTS

Court exterior as Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes

Start: 08 Feb 2021 05:55 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - Live from exterior of the court where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes with a pre-testimony hearing. Netanyahu denies charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. His appearance at the hearing, which had been postponed due to a COVID-19 lockdown, is mandatory. There are expected to be Netanyahu supporters and protesters outside the court.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Live for possible arrivals / protests ( Please note we're not expecting to see Netanyahu arrive on this live feed)

0700GMT - Hearing starts

TIME TBC - Reactions after the hearing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com