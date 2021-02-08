ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINATIONS--TIMING APPROX

French health minister visits vaccination center
Start: 08 Feb 2021 10:17 GMT
End: 08 Feb 2021 11:04 GMT
MELUN - French health minister Olivier Véran visits vaccination center in an hospital in Melun, near Paris, where people under 65 are given first shots of AstraZeneca vaccine. Veran to speak to reporters after the visit.
SCHEDULE:
1020 GMT – Health minister Olivier Véran arrives at the vaccination center, meets vaccination team
1035GMT - Veran receives vaccine jab
1100GMT – Véran speaks to reporters
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: BFMTV-FRENCH POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com