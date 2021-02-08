ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINATIONS--TIMING APPROX

French health minister visits vaccination center

Start: 08 Feb 2021 10:17 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2021 11:04 GMT

MELUN - French health minister Olivier Véran visits vaccination center in an hospital in Melun, near Paris, where people under 65 are given first shots of AstraZeneca vaccine. Veran to speak to reporters after the visit.

SCHEDULE:

1020 GMT – Health minister Olivier Véran arrives at the vaccination center, meets vaccination team

1035GMT - Veran receives vaccine jab

1100GMT – Véran speaks to reporters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: BFMTV-FRENCH POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com