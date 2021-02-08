ADVISORY --FLASH-- 1168-MYANMAR-POLITICS/MONKS

Burmese monks join protests against Myanmar coup
Start: 08 Feb 2021 12:55 GMT
End: 08 Feb 2021 13:05 GMT
YANGON – Burmese monks have joined in a protest march on the third day of anti-military coup demonstration.
PLEASE NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO RESALE / NO ARCHIVE / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY “MYANMAR NOW"
DIGITAL: NO RESALE / NO ARCHIVE / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY “MYANMAR NOW"
Source: MYANMAR NOW
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Myanmar
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com