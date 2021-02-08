ADVISORY --FLASH-- 1168-MYANMAR-POLITICS/MONKS

Burmese monks join protests against Myanmar coup

Start: 08 Feb 2021 12:55 GMT

End: 08 Feb 2021 13:05 GMT

YANGON – Burmese monks have joined in a protest march on the third day of anti-military coup demonstration.

PLEASE NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMING

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / NO ARCHIVE / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY “MYANMAR NOW"

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / NO ARCHIVE / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY “MYANMAR NOW"

Source: MYANMAR NOW

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Myanmar

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com