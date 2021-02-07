ADVISORY --FLASH--7013-MYANMAR-POLITICS/SHOOTING-UGC

Police fire shots and arrest protesters in Myanmar

Start: 07 Feb 2021 11:10 GMT

End: 07 Feb 2021 11:17 GMT

MYAWADDY, MYANMAR - Shots were fired outside a local high school in Myawaddy to disperse protesters against a military takeover in Myanmar. Video credit: Video obtained by Reuters

Location: Myanmar

