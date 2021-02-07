ADVISORY ECUADOR-ELECTION/ARAUZ--UPDATED TIME--POSSIBLE ONLY

Ecuador presidential candidate Arauz votes in election
Start: 07 Feb 2021 14:00 GMT
End: 07 Feb 2021 15:00 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THE TIME FOR THIS LIVE EVENT HAS CHANGED TO 1400GMT APPROX AND IT IS A POSSIBLE ONLY**
QUITO, ECUADOR – Leading presidential candidate Andres Arauz heads to a ballot station in an election that could see the South American country turn to the left.
SCHEDULE:
1130GMT APPROX - Polls opening
TIME TBC - Presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso casts his vote (NOT EXPECTED LIVE)
1630GMT APPROX- Presidential candidate Andrés Araúz casts his vote
2200GMT APPROX - Polls closing
0000GMT APPROX - First official numbers
TIME TBC - Candidates' speeches
