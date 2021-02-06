ADVISORY TUNISIA-PROTESTS/

Tunisians rally to mark activist death, protest police abuse

TUNIS, TUNISIA – A big demonstration is expected in central Tunis to mark the anniversary of a prominent activist's death at a moment when many Tunisians believe the gains they won in the 2011 revolution are under threat. The powerful labour movement is backing Saturday's protest, which will also target recent allegations of police abuse.

