ADVISORY OLYMPICS-2024/PARIS-PROTEST -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Protest against Paris 2024 Olympic games
Start: 06 Feb 2021 13:00 GMT
End: 06 Feb 2021 14:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO LOW TURNOUT.
EDITORS NOTE: LIVE WILL BE CONFIRMED ON THE DAY - DEPENDENT ON TURNOUT
==
PARIS - Parisians, green activists and various groups stage protest against Paris 2024 Olympic games, to denounce "gigantic investments" leading to "destruction, pollution, evictions, speculation and mass surveillance".
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Sports
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com