ADVISORY ITALY-POLITICS/--UPDATED DETAILS

Consultations continue to form a new Italian government

Start: 06 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

ROME - Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi continues consultations with Italy's parties in an attempt to form a government. League leader Matteo Salvini and founder of 5-Star Movement Beppe Grillo will speak to media after their meetings. Salvini will meet Draghi at 1000GMT, Grillo will meet Draghi at 1115GMT.

SCHEDULE

1000GMT - Talks with League leader Matteo Salvini

1115GMT - Talks with founder of 5-Star Movement Beppe Grillo

