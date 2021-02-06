ADVISORY INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS

Indian farmers block roads, protest against controversial laws
Start: 06 Feb 2021 06:20 GMT
End: 06 Feb 2021 09:40 GMT
LOCATION TBC, INDIA - Protesting Indian farmers plan to block highways across the country for three hours on Saturday (February 6) to raise their opposition to the agricultural reforms which they call are the repressive measures of the Modi government.
SCHEDULE:
0630GMT - rally begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA
DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA
Source: ANI
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: India
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com