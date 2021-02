ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-COURT -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Russian court hears case against Navalny on suspected slander

Start: 05 Feb 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE COVERAGE IS LIKELY TO CONSIST OF COVERING NAVALNY SUPPORTERS OUTSIDE THE COURT AND EXTERIOR OF COURT - ACCESS TO THE COURT HEARING ITSELF HAS NOT BEEN CONFIRMED AS POSSIBLE LIVE

==

MOSCOW - A view of a Moscow court exterior as it hears a criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for the suspected slander of a Russian World War Two veteran. The case was opened in June 2020 and is resumed two days after he flew back to Russia for the first time since he was poisoned with a nerve agent last summer.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Hearing due to start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS / BABUSHKINSKY COURT HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com