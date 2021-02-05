ADVISORY LIBYA-SECURITY/UN-NEWSER

UN newser after talks yield new Libya interim govt

Start: 05 Feb 2021 17:38 GMT

End: 05 Feb 2021 18:20 GMT

GENEVA - Libyan talks participants were preparing for a ballot on Friday morning to select a new interim government from four lists of candidates, part of a U.N. process aimed at resolving the country's decade of chaos with elections in December. Stephanie Turco Williams, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to brief media.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com