ADVISORY LIBYA-SECURITY/UN-NEWSER

UN newser after talks yield new Libya interim govt
Start: 05 Feb 2021 17:38 GMT
End: 05 Feb 2021 18:20 GMT
GENEVA - Libyan talks participants were preparing for a ballot on Friday morning to select a new interim government from four lists of candidates, part of a U.N. process aimed at resolving the country's decade of chaos with elections in December. Stephanie Turco Williams, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to brief media.
