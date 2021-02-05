ADVISORY INDONESIA-MALAYSIA/ -- PLEASE MONITOR FOR EXACT SCHEDULE

Malaysian PM's one-day state visit to Indonesia
Start: 05 Feb 2021 03:25 GMT
End: 05 Feb 2021 05:10 GMT
NATIONAL PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo holds a welcome ceremony for visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at the national palace, followed by bilateral meeting and a joint news conference.
SCHEDULE:
TBA
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: INDONESIAN TV POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Indonesia
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL BAHASA INDONESIA AND BAHASA MALAYSIA SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com